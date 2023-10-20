Goodwick Sea Scouts’ firework display which took place on Goodwick Moor carpark, drew hundreds of people to the village to enjoy a super display of pyrotechnics as well as hot dogs, warm drinks and a fantastic atmosphere.

The event has not taken place for several years, but plans were afoot to reinstate it and an appeal went out to the community to help with funding.

The scouts needed to raise £1,000 to cover the cost of the event and sent out a letter to local businesses appealing for help with the display that ‘brings the local community together and brings some magic and sparkle to a dull time of the year’.

Excitement was rising at the possibility that the event would be reinstated, with plenty of people on social media saying that they could not wait to attend.

However, the person who was leading the organisation of the event had to drop out and another organiser could not be found.

“We held our AGM at Goodwick Sea Scouts and appealed for someone else to take it on with no success,” said area commissioner for Pembrokeshire Scouts, Linda Wilson.

“All of the leaders in the group are working extremely hard to run the activities for our young people each week."

The scouts approached Fishguard and District Round Table to see if they would be interested in running the event as a joint venture due to their experience in running large events, but sadly it was not to be.

“Unfortunately, the Round Table are fully committed and unable to help us out on this occasion,” said Commissioner Wilson.

“This means that we have reluctantly had to decide not to go ahead with the fireworks.”