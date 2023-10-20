The choir, conducted by Eirian Owen, presented an interesting and varied programme including pieces by Eric Jones. Verdi and Gounod.

In addition, the audience were treated to solo performances which were given by some of the choir's Blue Ribbon winners.

The concert marked the Festival's 31st year, following its formation on September 30, 1991 at St Katherine’s Church. Since then, the festival has staged events for a further 30 years marred only by a break as a result of the Covid pandemic.

In 2016 Sir Karl Jenkins readily accepted an invitation to become festival patron as a result of the content and quality of the festival's performances.

In addition to its concerts, the Milford Haven Music Festival regularly sponsors young singers and also hosts workshops for instrumentalists, which are led by professional performers such as former Royal harpist, Catrin Finch.

If anyone would like to become a Festival friend, they should contact chairperson June Rees on 01646 692206.