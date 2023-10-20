Cadw is offering a chance to explore Wales’ rich heritage through a different lens this month with a series of engaging, hair-raising and immersive experiences in ancient castles and mystical ruins.

In St Davids Bishops Palace there will be spooky Welsh tales and a bat hunt.

Traditional Welsh folktales will be told within the vaults of the glorious Bishops Palace. It will be an experience that’s scary enough to send shivers down your spine. If that’s not spooky enough, visitors can venture deeper into the historic building and find out all about its resident bats. You might even catch a glimpse of a real one in the shadows...

The bat hunt and spooky stories take place on Hallowe’en Tuesday, October 31, from 10:30am until 4pm .

You can also gather friends and family for a spooktacular spectacle at Laugharne Castle.

Set out on a spine-tingling journal along the Halloween trail, where mysteries and surprises lurk around every corner. Follow the eerie path for the chance to earn a special trick… or treat.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 29, from 10am until 4pm.

