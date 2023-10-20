These national awards were launched in 2000 to honour those who have done most to promote the cause of good food.

Fiona Mounsey, from Velfrey Vineyard, commented: “It’s a great honour to have been chosen as one of three finalists in the category Best Food and Drink Producer in Wales as there really are some exceptionally strong producers out there who are all helping to put Wales firmly on the map when it comes to quality food and drink.”

The other Welsh finalists are Pembrokeshire Lamb and Peterston Tea from the Vale of Glamorgan.

Velfrey Vineyard are no strangers to success having been awarded the Food & Drink Wales Best Small Drinks Producer award earlier this year, and are holders of the Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Award for Tourism Innovation as well.

The vineyard’s flagship wine, its traditional method non-vintage sparkling, which was awarded a Silver Medal at the renowned WineGB 2023 Awards, has been named as one of the UK’s Best 100 Wines.

The winners of each of the nine categories will be announced at the ICC in Newport on October 25.

“We are really looking forward to the event,” concludes Fiona.

“We’re thrilled to be in the final alongside such amazing food and drink producers.”