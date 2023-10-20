This is Escape’s relaunch production and its young actors have been helped by a professional team whose combined years of experience, expertise and refined skills will come together to help stage The Addams Family young@part.

Escape will continue to bring together local professionals to help stage future Youth productions.

The company holds fun and engaging performance art classes run by professional tutors.

Samantha Hughes started the enthusiastically growing company in 2019 along with local professional drama and dance colleagues, Jo Davies & Holly Murray.

After the glitch of the pandemic, this summer saw the relaunch with infant, junior and senior classes being held weekly in the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot.

This weekend sees three performances of their first show, The Addams Family, young@part.

The musical is described as a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every father's nightmare.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family... a man her parents have never met.

Performances take place on Saturday, October 21,from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and from 7pm to 9pm and on Sunday, October 22, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults, £6.50 for children and £28 for a family ticket for two adults and two children or three children and one adult. You can book by following the link above.