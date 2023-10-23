The Naturewise Community Forest Garden Hallowe’en celebrations will take place at Parc Teifi on Tuesday, October 31.

This will be a free seasonal celebration of All Hallows Eve / Samhain at the forest garden that was set up in 2019.

During the light of the day there will be talks and workshops on medicinal plants and seasonal countryside practices as well as meditation and fun crafts for kids making spiders and stars from willow. There will be plenty of cake and hot drinks throughout the afternoon.

After sunset there will be stories, shadow puppetry and a spooky trail and a fire show.

There will be a fire in the round house and delicious stew and bread will be served.

The day time activities will take place between 1.30pm and 4pm while the evening activities will run from 4.30pm until 9pm.

Fancy dress optional and in any case warm clothing is advised. Entry is free but donations, pay as you feel, for the food and drink are welcome.

You should bring your own drinking water and are welcome to bring a torch although there will be lighting at all facilities and along the story trail.

Naturewise Community Forest Garden is a sustainable, edible landscape grown for the benefit of the community and the environment.

To date volunteers have planted of over 100 fruit and nut trees, they have increased their skills, knowledge and appreciation of the land and made friends along the way.

If you are interested in these ideas, the Community Forest Garden is always looking for volunteers.

For full details please see the website and to volunteer please contact the Facebook page, both linked above.

The garden is open to the public every Tuesday from 10am until 4pm and every third Saturday from10am until 4pm.