Filipe Cruz appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with common assault against a seven-year-old with learning difficulties.

Prosecutor Ieuan Rees told the court that Cruz was filmed kicking the child – using a stamping motion – in Carmarthen on August 16.

After noticing the camera, Cruz unplugged it to attempt to cover his tracks. However, when the child’s mother saw the camera had been unplugged, she confronted Cruz.

“She asked him what he had done,” said Mr Rees.

“He accepted fully that he had kicked [the child] but said he had done so accidentally as it was dark.”

The mother initially accepted this explanation, but after reviewing the footage two days later, she reported the incident to the police.

“Very fortunately, the little one did not have any physical injuries,” Mr Rees said.

Cruz, 32, has no previous convictions.

“It is conceded that this was an appalling act,” said David Singh, defending. “In many ways inexplicable.

“He is thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour.”

He said that Cruz indicated that he would plead guilty from the outset, and that he admitted common assault at the first opportunity.

Mr Singh said the defendant had nowhere to live, did not have a job, and was not eligible for benefits, and so asked for a prison sentence to be imposed.

He said Cruz had been in contact with the Home Office about voluntary deportation back to Brazil.

“He wishes to return to Brazil as soon as possible,” Mr Singh said.

The judge, Recorder C. Hughes, described the incident as “an entirely unprovoked assault on a young and vulnerable child”.

Cruz was jailed for 135 days in prison – which approximately equals to the maximum sentence of six months minus 25 per cent for his guilty plea.