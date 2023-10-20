Norman Smith, 45, of Stover Avenue in Sageston, was called before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court accused of a series of fraud and burglary offences.

Smith was charged with six counts of fraud by false representation relating to purchases made from Bargain Booze on October 8.

It is alleged that Smith fraudulently made six separate purchases – totalling £217.25 – using the two women’s bank cards without their consent.

The prosecution said that first complainant’s card was used four times for buying £133.67 of alcohol, while the second complainant’s card made two purchases worth £83.58.

Smith has also been charged with burglary relating to a break-in at an address on Front Street in Pembroke Dock on October 9, and burglary with intent to steal after allegedly breaking in to an address on Imble Street, also in Pembroke Dock, the following day.

The defendant was also accused of having a knife in a public place in Tenby on October 10.

He was granted bail at the magistrates’ court on October 12, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court to enter his pleas on November 13.