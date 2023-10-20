The Labour-led Welsh Government has put forward proposals to expand the size of the Senedd which is expected to cost the taxpayer £120m.

This will see a further 36 new Senedd Members under the plans which will require an estimated £6 million expansion of the Senedd chamber to accommodate 96 Senedd Members, their offices and a further £82 million for staff. But, according to Stephen Crabb, it will fundamentally change the way that Senedd Members are elected.

"Such a move would mean that there would no longer be a single Member of the Senedd that represents a constituency," he said.

"Under the Welsh Government plans, each region would be represented by six Senedd Members as opposed to one single, visible, elected representative as it currently stands.

"This represents a substantial change from the existing electoral process for the Senedd which sees individual constituency Senedd members as well as regional members. In future all MS’s will be regional."

Speaking in the committee, Mr Crabb stated that the new system is a “recipe for fuzziness and confusion. A recipe for less accountability and scrutiny” which he believes will not lead to a more effective Senedd.

Following the committee meeting, Stephen Crabb added, “I just don’t think that people want to see more money spent on politicians in Cardiff Bay right now.

"This, combined with the millions spent on the 20mph blanket speed limit, just demonstrates that Welsh Government doesn’t have its priorities right.

"They are spending money on vanity projects while cutting vital public services. What is angering the public now is the lack of consultation on how taxpayers’ money is being spent in Wales.”