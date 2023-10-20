The Department for Transport data from July 2023 shows that there are currently 172 public EV charge points across Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire County Council has been installing electric car charging points over a number of years, mostly in off-street car parks. The Council has also been working in collaboration with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to provide EV charging points in National Park parking facilities.

The drive forms part of the council's transition to a low carbon future and also aims to meet the needs of communities by providing charging hubs for residents who do not have off-street parking for the charging of their own vehicles.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services said: “It’s great to see Pembrokeshire leading the way and I recognise the tremendous team effort made by officers to achieve this.

“I’m pleased we've been able to make a significant roll-out of EV charging points to contribute toward our aspiration for a net zero transport system, working closely with the Park Authority.”

Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Milford Haven Port's electric vehicle charging network is operated by Dragon Charging Ltd.

The points are situated at:

• Tenby Multi-storey Car Park (ground floor and top level)

• Tenby North Beach Car Park SA70 8AG

• Penally Station Car Park SA70 7PS

• Milford Haven Robert Street Car Park

• Milford Haven Leisure Centre Car Park

• Milford Waterfront (Adj. 'Foam' Café) Mackerel Quay, Milford Haven Marina, Milford Haven, SA73 3BH

• Pembroke Dock Library (Gordon Street car park off Water Street)

• Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Llanion Park H.Q Car Park SA72 6DY

• Pembroke Dock Western Way Car Park SA72 6JD

• Pembroke Dock Bridge Innovation Centre

• Pembroke Parade Car Park

• Pembroke West Street Car Park

• Fishguard West Street Car Park

• Fishguard Leisure Centre Car Park

• Goodwick Parrog Car Park

• Newport Long Street Car Park

• Narberth Town Moor Car Park

• St Dogmaels High Street Car Park

• Haverfordwest St Thomas Green Car Park

• Haverfordwest County Hall Car Park

• St David’s Quickwell Car Park

• St. Davids Oriel Y Parc Visitor Centre & Gallery, The Grove

• Crymych Mart Ground Car Park

• Neyland High Street Car Park

• Neyland Community Hub, Neyland

• Saundersfoot Brewery Meadow Car Park SA69 9ND

• Porthgain Parking Area adjacent to Hoppers

• Broad Haven Car Park, Millmoor Way

• Eglwyswrw - Castell Henllys Iron Age Fort SA41 3UR

• Llanychaer - Cilrhedyn Woodland Centre SA65 9TR

• Manorbier Car Park SA70 7SY

• Poppit Sands Car ParkSA42 3LN

• Amroth Car Park SA67 8NQ

• Freshwater East East End Car Park SA71 5LL

• Little Haven Car Park SA62 3UN

• Newgale Car Park SA62 6BD

• Newport Sands Car Park SA42 0RE

• Solva Car Park SA62 6UT

• Nolton Haven Car Park SA62 3NH

Charging is payable, and payment can be made via a smart phone using the web app or an RFID card can be purchased