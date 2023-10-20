Suroj Bk, 27, of Llangrannog, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on October 12.

Bk was charged with knowingly trespassing on a premises with the intent to commit a sexual offence, and sexual assault.

The alleged offences were both said to have taken place on October 7 at an address in Ceredigion.

Bk was remanded in custody, and a bail hearing is due to take place next week.

The defendant will enter his pleas at Swansea Crown Court on November 13.