A CEREDIGION man has appeared in court charged with sexually assaulting a woman.
Suroj Bk, 27, of Llangrannog, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on October 12.
Bk was charged with knowingly trespassing on a premises with the intent to commit a sexual offence, and sexual assault.
The alleged offences were both said to have taken place on October 7 at an address in Ceredigion.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Bk was remanded in custody, and a bail hearing is due to take place next week.
The defendant will enter his pleas at Swansea Crown Court on November 13.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article