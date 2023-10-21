We’ve found a two-bedroom flat with a balcony, near to the town centre, for £50,000, making it the second cheapest flat in Pembrokeshire listed on Rightmove.

We should add that for £50,000 you can also buy a chapel in need of conversion or a park home to live in for part of the year.

However, this is the only property we have found that you could move into without conversion and live in all year round at this price point.

At £50,000 this flat is slightly more expensive that Pembrokeshire’s cheapest year round, ready to live in property, which comes in at £49,950.

The flat at 41 Tonypandy, Goshawk Road, Haverfordwest is described as a ‘spacious apartment ideal for a first-time buyer or an investor’ by vendors RK Lucas and Son.

In addition to a spacious living room, the property consists of a hallway, kitchen, bathroom, balcony and two double bedrooms.

The property is also provided with uPVC double glazing and gas fired central heating.

The details are as follows:

Hallway – Two large storage cupboards with access to all rooms

Kitchen - 4.13m x 2.90m (13'7" x 9'6") - Two uPVC double glazed windows to the front, range of fitted base and wall units with plenty of storage, extractor hood, metal sink and drainer with access to balcony.

Bathroom - uPVC double glazed window to front, white bathroom suite comprising bath with shower over, wash hand basin and wc, radiator.

Bedroom 2 - 3.09m x 2.77m (10'2" x 9'1") - spacious double bedroom with uPVC double glazed window to rear with a radiator.

Bedroom 1 - 4.41m x 2.77m (14'6" x 9'1") - spacious double bedroom with uPVC double glazed window to rear with a radiator.

Lounge - 2.47m x 3.87m (8'1" x 12'8") - uPVC window to front, radiator and door to the balcony.

Balcony - 2.09m x 0.66m (6'10" x 2'2") - Doors to lounge and the kitchen.

The flat is a leasehold of 125 years from 01 January 2008, with 106 years remaining on the lease. There is a service charge of £1,082 a year and a ground rent of £1.

The flat is accessed via a secure communal hallway.

To arrange a viewing contact RK Lucas and Son on 01437 805993.