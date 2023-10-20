Community transport services in Pembrokeshire currently provide 45,000 journeys a year for 1400 people who would otherwise struggle with transport.

However, services have developed organically over the past thirty years, with piecemeal project funding resulting in a patchwork of services and operators.

This project is expected to review and reshape Pembrokeshire's community transport sector to be more resilient, have stronger governance, share resources more effectively, and provide a more coherent and less fragmented set of services for people with mobility issues.

The funding will provide for five wheelchair accessible cars and four wheelchair accessible minibuses, to replace and expand the community transport fleet and running costs for services.

The objectives of the project are :

• To develop a clearly defined model for delivering community transport services in Pembrokeshire, which demonstrates better coordination of the resources we have, and better meets the needs of passengers.

• To support at least 500 passengers to access community transport services in Pembrokeshire for the first time .

• To triple the number of passenger journeys by wheelchair accessible car over the course of three years.

• To increase the number of passenger journeys on dial-a-ride services by 50% over the course of three years.

• To embed travel support and confidence building for people with extra mobility needs within the Pembrokeshire Community Hub, supporting at least 300 people by the end of the project.

Caroline Wilson, Chair of Trustees at PACTO said “This is a rare and exciting opportunity for the CT sector in Pembrokeshire, and we look forward to making a huge difference for local people with mobility issues and sharing the lessons we learn for the benefit of the wider CT sector across the UK. We would like to thank the Motability Foundation for their support”.