A yellow weather warning has been issued for the whole of Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, with persistent and exceptionally heavy rainfall expected to move in tonight, Friday, October 20.
The warning is in place from midnight until 6am tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.
Persistent downpours have already brought traffic chaos, flooding and widespread school closures across Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy as Storm Babet continues to sweep across the UK.
There are also reports of extensive delays for motorists on the M4 and the A55 as well as those travelling by train on Transport for Wales and the Great Western Railway.
People are now being urged to stay at home as gale force winds and torrential rain begins to batter the country.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here