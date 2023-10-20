The warning is in place from midnight until 6am tomorrow, Saturday, October 21.

Persistent downpours have already brought traffic chaos, flooding and widespread school closures across Flintshire, Denbighshire and Conwy as Storm Babet continues to sweep across the UK.

There are also reports of extensive delays for motorists on the M4 and the A55 as well as those travelling by train on Transport for Wales and the Great Western Railway.

People are now being urged to stay at home as gale force winds and torrential rain begins to batter the country.