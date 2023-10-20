Nusara Abrahall was driving a Kia Carens on Gordon Street on July 23. When breathalysed, Abrahall recorded 74 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Abrahall, 46, of Gordon Street in Pembroke Dock, pleaded not guilty on August 8.

The defendant was fined £3,000 at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 19. He were also ordered to pay £620 in costs and a £1,200 surcharge.

Abrahall was also banned from driving for 20 months.