These include specialist flood rescue technicians who are dealing with people caught up in the storm and its aftermath.

A number of teams are already responding to incidents in Scotland, with many more on standby across the country to respond either on the coast or inland as required.

Currently over 100 specialist volunteers are either on standby, or are making their way to flood-hit areas. Many are already at the scene, working with other emergency services to the worst hit areas of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Northern and Eastern England.

Coastguard rescue teams have already been working with local authorities, Scotland Fire and Rescue and Police Scotland to evacuate people from their homes. They are being supported by coastguards working in operations rooms and also HM Coastguard helicopter crews.

“Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of those who have been lost," commented the director of HM Coastguard, Claire Hughes.

“This is a reminder of just how powerful these storms can be and the effect it can have on communities.

“HM Coastguard stands ready to respond in all situations. Our coastguards have done just that by showing once again their commitment to go where they are most needed to put into action the training they have accomplished that will assist those in distress wherever they are.”

Coastguards who are equipped with this specialist training are being brought in from across the whole of the UK to support their fellow flood rescue colleagues in Scotland.

These includes volunteers from all over Wales, Northern Ireland and the whole of England.

Others are currently on standby ready to be called in wherever they are needed. These include specialist coastguards who have expertise in flood response. The specialists are tasked separately from their local teams to provide both regional and national response to flooding emergencies, as they are currently doing now.

HM Coasguard has confirmed that local coastal rescue operations will remain unaffected by the demands imposed by Storm Babet as the emergency coastguards are being drawn from across the entire rescue service.