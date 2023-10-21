But this week, for the second year in succession, The Boathouse, Saundersfoot, was named winner of the Good Food Award blue ribbon. The award was made for the charm, professionalism and the downright delicious food that is sent out from its kitchens on a daily basis.

“It’s an extremely proud day for all of us, but especially for Luke and Guiseppi – or Pepe as we all know him,” commented Boathouse manager Holly Jones.

“Within months of Luke and Pepe taking over the Boathouse, everything came to a complete standstill because of Covid and all the lockdowns that came with it.

"But since then, they’ve put their all into The Boathouse and have created a venue that’s got a fantastic atmosphere and some wonderful food that the whole family can enjoy.”

The menu offers a carefully planned choice of dishes including a delicious carbonara and a rich beef lasagne which both testify to Pepe’s Italian origins.

Another dish that’s well worth looking out for is the homemade coconut masala which is made with a range of succulent vegetables including courgettes, mixed peppers and sweet potatoes. The curry can be served with or without chicken.

There are also a wide assortment of burgers, gyros, ciabattas, salads, some impeccably done steaks and some delicious desserts.

“Getting the Good Food Award for the second year running is a great honour, but it’s largely due to the incredible team that we have running the Boathouse here in Saundersfoot,” added Holly.

“The Boathouse family really are a terrific and loyal bunch who work tirelessly to provide the very best food and service for our customers.

“And of course none of this would have been possible with the people who visit us and support us on this rollercoaster ride as we like to call it. We really are forever grateful.”