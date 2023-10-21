The history of Pembrokeshire will be brought vividly to life this autumn when the Pembroke Town Walls present five illustrated talks on a diverse range of subjects.
The talks, which will take place on a weekly basis, will each be conducted by eminent local historians and archaeologists.
The first takes place this Thursday, October 26, by Dr Simon Hancock who will be investigating the history of Haverfordwest with 40 artefacts.
On November 2 the Lancashire Witches will be explored with Howard Rudge while the following week, on November 9, David Howells will be talking about the PAS Cymru and the impact this had on the locality.
On November 16, Adrian James will be looking at the enemy aircraft activity that took place over South Pembrokeshire during the Second World War and the series will come to a fascinating close on November 23 when Tomos Jones will investigate the archaeology around the Pembrokeshire coast.
Entry to each of the talks is free however it’s advisable to book in advance to help staff prepare for the catering.
Each talk will take place at Foundry House, Pembroke, commencing at 7pm.
