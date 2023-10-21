A 45-year-old Pembroke Dock mas has been remanded in custody on suspicion of carrying out four house burglaries in Prendergast and Haverfordwest.
Each of the burglaries is alleged to have taken place on October 18, and involved properties in both Prendergast and Perrots Terrace.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers carried out what they describe as ‘a swift investigation’ which resulted in the arrest of Norman David Smith, 45, of Pembroke Dock.
Smith appeared before Llanelli magistrates on Friday, October 20, charged with three offences of burglary and one of attempted burglary.
He was remanded in custody until a plea and a trial preparation hearing takes place at Swansea Crown Court on November 13.
Police have confirmed that one other suspect has been released on conditional bail, pending further enquiries. He has not been named.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here