But amid all the excitement, it’s important to remember that pets may require extra attention to ensure they stay safe during the spooky activities.

Dr Matt Spiegle, practicing veterinarian on Vetster - a digital platform which connects licensed vets with pet owners - shares five tips on how we can have a safe Halloween with our pets:

Choose Pets Costumes With Care

When it comes to dressing up your pet in a Halloween costume, be sure to choose something that doesn't restrict their movement or impede their vision. Avoid costumes with small parts that could be chewed on or swallowed and keep a close eye on your pet while they're dressed up to make sure they're comfortable and not experiencing any distress.

Opt for Pet Friendly Decorations

As you decorate your home for Halloween, remember to pet-proof your decor. Items like candles can pose a hazard to curious companions. Opt for battery-powered lights or ensure that any candles are placed well out of your pet's reach. Additionally, beware of decorations that make startling noises or sudden movements, as they may frighten your pets.

Chocoholics Beware

While indulging in Halloween treats and sweets is a tradition, it's essential to keep all chocolates securely stored where your pets can't access them. Chocolate is toxic to many pets, including dogs, cats, and rabbits. Ensure everyone in your household, especially children, is aware of the potential danger and refrain from feeding sweets to your pets. If your pet does happen to consume Halloween treats and becomes sick, make sure you contact a professional vet.

Create a Pet Safe Zone

Halloween can be a noisy and chaotic time, which may cause anxiety for your pets. Create a calm and safe space where they can retreat if they feel overwhelmed. This may include providing a cosy spot with a thick blanket and some background noise like a TV or soothing music.

Keep Pets Secure

With the frequent opening and closing of doors for trick-or-treaters, there's a higher risk of pets escaping. Ensure your pet wears their ID tag and consider having them microchipped as an added precaution, especially if you anticipate a bustling household.

By following these expert tips and taking a thoughtful approach to your pet's comfort and safety, you can ensure that Halloween remains a delightful experience for everyone in your family, including your four-legged companions.