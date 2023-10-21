But on Saturday morning Preseli Pembrokeshire Conservative MP Stephen Crabb brushed away the misery with a special visit to Redhill Prep School and Montessori Nursery in Haverfordwest where he was asked to officially open the school’s Hedgehog Hotel.

“Well, today has certainly been a first for me,” he said, after expertly cutting the ribbon with his scissors.

“But the children have worked hard making lovely homes for visiting hedgehogs and I enjoyed being there and hearing about all the learning they have done around these wonderful creatures.”

Stephen Crabb also spent some time with Year 3 pupils who showed their MP the work they have been undertaking in relation to trees and the important role they play in improving air quality and producing oxygen.