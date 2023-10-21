Harry and Ginny (top left), are two sweet and friendly little ferrets who are looking for a loving, ferret-savvy home. Ginny is a tiny, petite and exceptionally pretty little girl while her partner, Harry, is more robust with a beautiful black eyed white/silver type.

Both are described as lovely little ferrets who will make wonderful and comical pets. It goes without saying that they don't wish to be separated.

To the right of Harry and Ginny is Barti, a handsome Saluki lurcher. Barti is just over a year old and, typical to his breed and age, he loves life and is always up for some fun. He loves being around other dogs, particularly sighthounds.

Bottom left is the stunning Lizzy, a two-year-old Pomsky who is not much bigger than a Pomeranian. Lizzy is a very sweet-natured but timid little girl who is happy in the company of other dogs. As a result, Greenacres are requesting that she is homed where she will have another dog to keep her company and to aid her transition into a new home.

Next to Lizzy is the stunning Amethyst, an all-black domestic shorthair who is possibly a Siamese or an Oriental mix. She really is an absolute stunner and is looking forward to having someone to give her all the love she deserves.

In the main picture we have a beautiful little kitten. Greenacres Rescue has had a particularly busy kitten season this year with the result that they have various kittens of various ages and colours who are looking for homes.

If anyone would like to find out more about any of these adorable animals or would like to adopt them, please visit the Greenacres Rescue website.