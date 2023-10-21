The first spate of thefts took place on August 10 when he entered the Londis store and stole a small number of items valued at £10.33.

Fourteen days later, on August 24, he entered Morrisons and stole alcohol valued at £138 and the Iceland store where he stole barbecue food items totalling £39.50.

O’Sullivan, of Gwelfor, Fishguard pleaded guilty to three charges of theft when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

He was legally represented by Mr Tom Lloyd who told magistrates that his client is a ‘skilled brick layer’ with over 20 years’ experience in his trade.

“Whenever he gets into trouble, it tends to be when he’s out of work,” said Mr Lloyd.

“He’s currently working in Fishguard as a labourer but sometimes he gets paid as a skilled labourer.

“As a result, he’s cut down tremendously on his alcohol and is now living away from the Haverfordwest area which is helping him.

"He’s motivated to stay out of prison and is desperate to do so.”

After considering Mr Lloyd’s mitigation, magistrates sentenced O’Sullivan to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay fines, costs and compensation totalling £558.