A house has stood on the site since the 1500s, although what can be seen today dates back to the Georgian and Victorian periods when it was owned by the Saunders-Davies family.

Today the mansion is yearning to be brought back to life and, given the range of magnificent Grade II listed buildings included in the sale, its potential is considerable.

It is understood that the barns, described in their listing as 'unusually grand and complex', have already had planning for a residential scheme comprising eleven dwellings with planning for a luxury hotel complex with thirteen holiday lodges, bar, restaurant, function rooms, suites, swimming pool, gym and spa treatment rooms. These consents have lapsed but they do show how positively the planning authority viewed the potential of the site to serve such schemes.

The dovecot, viewed from one of the barns (Image: Savills)

The majority of buildings encircle the traditional courtyard that retains its old pumphouse with weighbridge scales and a striking pyramid shaped roof and include stone barns, coach houses, cowhouses, stables, feed stores and a dovecot which all retain some fabulous 19th century architectural features.

The property includes its original farmhouse that is a complete renovation and refurbishment project offering extensive accommodation space.

One building which has already been restored is the Pentre Farm Cottage and upon entering, one realises just how must potential is contained within the Pentre Mansion site.

The Pentre Cottage dining room (Image: Savills)

Renovated by the owner in 2012 and re-roofed and repointed in 2016, it now provides a stylish base on the courtyard retaining all of its character features as well as some strong contemporary design elements.

It comprises a living room and dining room with a double-sided wood burning stove heating both rooms.

The sitting room (Image: Savills)

Off the dining room is a modern kitchen with integrated appliances and a separate utility room with shower room. A useful mezzanine area runs above the kitchen that could be used as extra living accommodation. Three generous size bedrooms can be found on the first floor that have the use of a family bathroom.

One of the bedrooms (Image: Savills)

The property extends to about 18 acres and includes landscaped gardens, grounds, two large pasture fields and pockets of woodland. It also has its own driveway however neighbouring properties have a right of way over part of it.

“I love the sense of history in these stunning barns, and the craftwork that was involved in building them is something to admire,” commented Savills property agent Daniel Rees.

“This really is an exciting opportunity to purchase an historical collection of stunning Grade II listed stone barns and explore a variety of potential uses to bring them back to life and safeguard their future.”

Pentre Farm is located in Newchapel, Pembrokeshire. It is being sold with a guide price of £1.6m.