The two-year-old disappeared soon after 9am on Tuesday morning while he was being taken for a walk near Tenby by his owner, Sarah Finlay.

Despite extensive searches that continued throughout the remainder of the week, Buddy’s whereabouts remained a mystery.

But on Saturday afternoon, Sarah received a phone call stating that a little red dachshund which fitted Buddy’s description, had been seen on a farm lane near Tenby.

“I can’t begin to describe how we were feeling as we drove down to the farm after receiving that phone call,” Sarah told the Western Telegraph.

“We’d reached the point where we didn’t think we’d ever see Buddy again. We’d searched the area where he went missing over and over again, and people from all over the county, people we didn’t even know, kept turning up to help us look for him. We will never, ever, be able to repay them for what they did to help us find him . We can’t thank them enough.”

Sarah parked her car in Tenby’s North Cliff car park soon after 9am on Tuesday morning to take her four dogs – Buddy and Jerry, who are both dachshund/jack Russell crosses and the whippets Jasper and Blue – onto the coastal path.

“Because they’ve both got terrier in them, Buddy and Jerry love going off into the undergrowth to explore and this is what happened on Tuesday morning,” explains Sarah.

"I thought nothing of it but after a while, I realised I couldn't hear them. I whistled and called and then suddenly Jerry ran up from behind me but he was without Buddy. I knew, then, that something had happened because they’re always together.”

Sarah rang her husband, Neil, who joined her in their first search for little Buddy.

“This little dog really is the love of our lives,” she said.

“Despite the fact that he’s tiny, he’s the boldest little dog we’ve ever had and is probably the fastest Dachshund in Wales. He chews all my cushions, he chews all my chairs, and when he had his first birthday last year, I sent him a card telling him that I had no idea how he’d made through those first 12 months. He's something else.”

As the couple continued searching into Tuesday afternoon and on into the evening, their hopes of finding Buddy began to diminish.

“I tried not to think about him falling over the cliff. I searched every single crevice on the beach below and we went back and forth along that same section of path calling his name.”

As darkness fell, Sarah began putting posts out on social media with the hope that at first light on Wednesday, there may have been a sighting.

“By now, dozens of people had joined us in our search, some coming from as far away as Haverfordwest. The rain was absolutely torrential by now and the wind had picked up, but people kept arriving with night vision binoculars and some were even considering camping out to help us find him.

“It was thanks to these incredible people that our hopes continued to be kept alive but by Thursday, Neil and I began thinking he’d either been stolen or had fallen over the cliff.”

But on Friday, three separate sightings were made in Sperricomb Lane, Tenby.

“He’d been seen running along the road. and cars were having to stop for him, but he ran off towards Brynhir where there are open fields and countryside. But this helped to re-ignite our hopes again.”

And then on Saturday afternoon, Sarah and Neil received the phone call they’d been praying for throughout the last four days.

“A man who was walking along a lane near Trevayne Farm, which is between Tenby and Saundersfoot, spotted a dog that looked like Buddy so he offered him a dog chew and managed to catch him. He put him in his car and stayed there until Neil and I arrived.

“As we drove down, we were both in tears and when we got there and discovered that this really was our little Buddy, words just can’t describe the relief and the total elation we were feeling.

“This little boy means the absolute world to us. And if it wasn’t for the incredible support we’ve had from so many people, we may never have found him.”

