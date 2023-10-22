The landlord claimed that his tenant’s partner, Alexander Campbell, had damaged each of the items during an incident at the property on September 17.

“In a complete moment of madness, he picked up a chair and threw it, which damaged the window and caused the glass on the lampshade to smash,” said Campbell’s solicitor Mr Michael Kelleher.

“There’d been a build-up of tensions between the defendant’s girlfriend and the landlord and things got pretty difficult.

"My client perhaps didn’t deal with it in a particularly pleasant way, and he completely lost it. But he’s very regretful of what occurred and realises that what happened was stupid. But nevertheless, it happened.”

Mr Kelleher also questioned the amount that was being claimed by the landlord.

“This seems like an awful lot for the damage that was caused,” he said. “We’re talking about one chair, a singe glazed window and a lampshade.”

Campbell, 28, of Coombs Road, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the items inside the property.

After considering the mitigation, magistrates fined him £266 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge. The £2,708 compensation claims was reduced to £750.

“The compensation claims haven't been quantified,” commented the presiding magistrate.