The seven days of events will take people up hill and down dale to meet the farmers and eat at their table. It will help children harvest and cook from the land around and bake healthy burgers. There will be cooking demos, author talks including Carwyn Graves Welsh food historian, and of course the grand food fair.

The Newport Food Festival takes place from Sunday, October 29 to Saturday November 4.

It includes a chef’s day where children can create with local chef Jenny Chandler and adults enjoy cookery demos and tasters; a farming day with tours of two small holdings; a wild living day with a visit to a local One Planet Development.

The food fair will take place on Thursday, November 2 in Newport Memorial Hall and has been designed as a glimpse into a sustainable future.

Stallholders will offer both basic foods and a cornucopia of luxuries with only one or two alike. They have been chosen for being ultra local, sustainable, delicious, healthy and excitingly different.

Meals will be served, as well as light refreshments.

Local producers will also tell the tale of their produce, be it foraged herb gin, seaweed protein, charcouterie, grey skies Welsh wine, water powered flour milling or raw cheese.

Friday will be family cooking day, where children can harvest organic vegetables and whip them up into something wonderful. The evening will see a public meeting to develop plans to strengthen a local food system.

On Saturday there will be a visit to Carn Edward farm on the side of Carningli and lunch with the farming family. The visit offers a rare insight into multi-generational relationships to the land, animals and husbandry.

The festival will finish that evening with a party at Trewern with folk music, two bands, and a disco and a light local supper, pay on the door.

“As the world darkens it’s our time to kindle the warm fires of resilience,” said organiser Vicky Moller.

You can book into the festival’s events by registering via the link above or visiting eventbrite.co.uk/e/food-festival-newport-pembrokeshire-tickets-641968323537.