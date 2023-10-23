This ambitious project aims to create a cutting-edge port base that will play a pivotal role in nurturing a Wales-based supply chain dedicated to the burgeoning floating offshore wind sector. The proposal also aligns with the vision of the Celtic Freeport.

The proposed expansion of Pembroke Port will cater to the rapidly evolving demands of this new green energy sector, Floating Offshore Wind (FLOW).

With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, this development seeks to provide a delivery platform for the 400MW test and demonstration phase and a fit-for-purpose site for integration, and operations and maintenance activities in support of the commercial-scale phase over the coming decades.

The expanded port is strategically positioned to become a linchpin in the creation of a robust supply chain within the FLOW industry. By nurturing partnerships and collaborations among local businesses and international players, the expansion aims to bolster the region's expertise and capabilities in this cutting-edge sector, while boosting economic growth and contributing to Wales' renewable energy targets.

Commenting on the submission, Tom Sawyer, CEO of the Port of Milford Haven, stated: "This is another important milestone in the growing strength and evolution of the UK’s Energy Port.

“ As the closest port to the Celtic Sea development sites and home to a heavy engineering skills-base, we’re thrilled to present this application in response to the FLOWMIS initiative. It represents a pivotal step towards accelerating the growth of the floating offshore wind industry in Wales. The expansion of Pembroke Port will not only drive economic development, but also foster the emergence of a green supply chain that aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Celtic Freeport.

“The Port of Milford Haven will be sharing its plans with the public over the coming months.”

This was echoed by Cllr Paul Miller, Labour Deputy Leader and Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change.

“Our county has a proud heritage of playing a significant part in the energy sector in Wales and the UK and this initiative, which will expand Pembroke Port’s capabilities, will have the potential to benefit Pembrokeshire enormously, providing highly-skilled jobs, attracting investment to our economy and supporting the local supply chain.

“Positioning our county at the centre of floating offshore wind production will also support the UK to meet its net zero carbon emissions targets.”