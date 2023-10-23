Pembrokeshire County Council is seeking a lead artist to co-create a new trail or series of trails for the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick.

The project aims to increase a sense of pride in place for local communities as well as promoting economic revival.

The trails will be an opportunity to celebrate the distinctive history, culture and stories of the area and make an appealing attraction for local people and tourists alike.

The new trails form part of a wider regeneration drive funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to encourage vibrant town centres, maintain and increase footfall to support shops, decrease vacant buildings, create jobs and promote town centre living.

Regeneration arts development officer Ruth Jones said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the twin towns. By employing the skills of a professional public realm artist, we can work with the community to co-create something innovative and imaginative.

“The area is rich with wonderful stories and historical events such as the Last Invasion of 1797 and a maritime industry dating from at least the Viking period. It is also known for its strong cultural identity and has a vibrant arts and music scene.

“All of this can be woven together to tell a story accessed through interactive walking, creating a deeper sense of connection to place for local people and visitors alike.”

Artists with experience of working in the public realm can apply for the contract via the online portal Etender Wales.

https://etenderwales.bravosolution.co.uk/web/login.shtml The artist will be appointed by the end of November 2023 via a rigorous evaluation process with a panel that includes members of the Regeneration Place team at Pembrokeshire County Council as well as an external public art specialist.

Communities will be invited to meet the artist via a series of engagement events planned for December.

The routes and themes of the trails will be determined by those who know the area best; local inhabitants of the twin towns.

The artist will work closely with the community throughout the process to ensure that the completed trails resonate with people’s lived experience of Fishguard and Goodwick.

An exciting opportunity for a Pembrokeshire based artist interested in gaining experience of public realm practice is also available.

The successful applicant will be mentored by the appointed lead artist during the course of the project. This paid role will be appointed through an open call in December.

The trails will be completed by autumn 2024, and will be launched through a series of community public events that bring people together to celebrate this unique area.