The winning design will feature on the front of Mr Crabb’s official printed Christmas cards which will be sent to a huge number of individuals and organisations, including the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Selected runner-up designs will also feature on the back of the card.

The winning school will receive a £50 book token to support the school’s library.

The competition is open to all primary age children living in the Preseli Pembrokeshire constituency.

“Following the success of last year’s Platinum Jubilee drawing competition, which saw more than 800 entries from schoolchildren across Pembrokeshire, I’ve decided to have another competition, this time on the theme of ‘A Pembrokeshire Christmas’,” said Stephen Crabb.

“It is my hope that this competition will reflect the best of Preseli by showing the impressive creativity of our young people.”

Children wishing to take part should submit their designs by Friday November 17, on flat A4 white paper, working with coloured pencil, felt tip pens or paint.

Designs should be sent to Stephen Crabb’s constituency office at Ground Floor Office, 20 Upper Market St, Haverfordwest, SA61 1QA in time to be received by the deadline, including the name, school, age and class of the child.

Entries submitted imply that there is agreement that the image can be used, and the child’s family has given permission.