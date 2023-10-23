The recently launched Youth Enterprise Fund offers a boost for new businesses being set up by people aged 21 and under.

Alex Evans is the new economic development officer for Pembrokeshire County Council’s Youth Enterprise. Alex’s role is to promote the new funding and support people with their application and sourcing other business support.

The aim of the Pembrokeshire Business Youth Enterprise Fund is to support applicants aged 16 to 21 to create new businesses in the county, resulting directly in the creation of jobs, and therefore improving the local economy.

“The enterprise fund is a fantastic opportunity for young local people planning to launch their own business,” said Alex. “We can also offer help and support to those taking the exciting, but sometimes daunting, step of starting up a new enterprise.”

The fund is a business grant scheme, which includes support towards capital expenditure projects and specialist revenue expenditure where new jobs are a created.

Grants of between £250 and £1,000 are available, and each award will be based on 50 per cent of eligible costs.

Grants are paid retrospectively, so applicants must have the means to purchase the item(s) in full up front, and then claim the grant value from Pembrokeshire County Council.

The grant is only applicable for business that are prestart businesses (not yet trading). More details regarding eligibility for a Youth Enterprise Grant can be found on the PCC website. You can also email Alex.Evans@Pembrokeshire.gov.uk for further information.