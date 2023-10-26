St Dogmaels Repair Café has been running for a year on October 28.

“One year on and the repair café is now firmly part of the village tradition of joining in and having a go,” said organiser Ruth Goodgre.

“Wonderful volunteers give their time freely and relish the challenge of repairing household items, small electrical goods, clothing, bikes and gardening equipment or mending a much-loved family treasure.

“Everyone can also enjoy the friendly atmosphere of the St Dogmaels Repair Café and everything is based on community donations.”

Over the past year 173 items have been brought in to St Dogmaels Repair Café for repair. Although some were not repairable, 118 were saved from landfill.

This data is collected by the café’s friendly reception team and is fed into the Right To Repair Campaign which targets manufacturers to encourage them to make reparability a production requirement.

St Dogmaels Repair Café is part of a growing network of over 1721 repair cafes across the UK. With many others across the world, signalling that people are fed up of the disposable nature of manufactured goods. As part of International Repair October 2023 events to support a Repair for Everyone campaign are taking place in the UK and around the World to focus attention on this emerging and important movement.

If you would like something repaired the next repair café in St Dogmaels will be October 28 between 10am – 1pm in the Memorial Hall.

If you have nothing to repair you could just come along to the café which offers hot drinks and cake.

If you could help as a repairer, in the café or on reception please contact St Dogmaels Repair Café via Facebook which also lets you know about Pop Up clothes or seed and plant swops.

If the St Dogmaels date or venue does not suit you are welcome to the next Repair Café at Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday, November 11, from 10 to1pm.

The café will also host a representative from CARE (Cwm Arian Renewable Energy) to offer information about energy saving.

They are also celebrating one year of success. This repair café is at the Catholic Church Hall, Newcastle Emlyn.

For more information visit the national Repair Café Wales website: repaircafewales.org/get-involved.

For more information about the International Repair Day for Everyone see openair.org/international-repair-day.

The repair café does not undertake work in some circumstance; such as, goods under guarantee, goods beyond repair, or work that could be done by a local business.