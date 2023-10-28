The child – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing three charges.

They are alleged to have assaulted two officers in Carmarthen on October 19, and obstructed one of those officers in the execution of their duties.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

No pleas were entered by the teenager at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on October 20.