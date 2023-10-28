In total, 10,892 crimes were reported to Dyfed-Powys Police in the county in the year ending June 2023, according to data released by the Home Office.

5,677 of these crimes reported to the police were recorded as ‘violence against the person’. This equates to 52.12 per cent of all the crimes recorded in Pembrokeshire during this period.

Included within this were 2,634 recorded incidents of stalking and harassment, 2,048 reported violence without injury crimes, and 994 recorded crimes of violence with injury.

Theft offences accounted for 1,559 of the crimes recorded, while public order offences (1,472) were the next most commonly recorded crimes.

1,013 criminal damage and arson offences were recorded, while there were 378 reported sexual offences and 453 instances of shoplifting – the most common named theft crime – being reported.

The total number of crimes recorded in Pembrokeshire by Dyfed-Powys Police dropped by four per cent from the twelve months ending in June 2022.

Despite the overall fall in the number of crimes recorded, drug offences rose by 23 per cent – the largest rise of any type of crime – from 402 in the year ending June 2022 to 494 in the most recent period.

Offences involving possession of weapons rose by 12 per cent, while crimes reported involving violence without injury rose by 10 per cent.

The number of criminal damage and arson offences fell by 24 per cent in the year to June 2023, with 1,339 reported the previous year.

The number of residential burglaries reported dropped by 12 per cent in this latest period, while the number of recorded sexual offences and public order offences both fell by eight per cent.