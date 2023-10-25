A Haverfordwest man who breached a Domestic Violence Protection Order within hours of it being imposed on him has been served a custodial sentence by magistrates.
Despite being ordered not to have any direct or indirect contact with his former partner after being convicted of punching her repeatedly to her face, Rennie Edwards, 56, turned up on her doorstep in Dew Street, Haverfordwest hours later.
“He was made the subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order on Friday, October 20, but the following morning he breached it,” Haverfordwest magistrates were told this week.
“The order was put in place to protect his ex-partner following a domestic assault, when he punched her several times to her face and head, as well as her companion who was visiting her at her home.
“And last night (October 23), police received an anonymous call saying that the defendant and the victim were once again together.
“The victim told officers that he’d turned up at her doorstep saying he was feeling ill, but this is the 14th breach of a domestic violence protection order.
"He’s showing a complete disregard, and it’s felt that a financial penalty will not deter him. If he’s released from court today, then it will result in yet another breach.”
Edwards, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, appeared before magistrates in custody when he pleaded guilty to the breach. He was legally represented by Mr Liam Francis.
“My client has recently been having fits and issues with epilepsy and he’s been feeling extremely low,” he said. “He has very limited support in terms of family and friends and his partner is one of the few people he can rely on for help.”
Edwards was sentenced to a total of six weeks in custody.
“You’ve shown a total disregard to court orders, particularly because it was breached so soon after it was granted by this court,” said the presiding magistrate.
