The replica schooner was illuminated in conjunction with the Saundersfoot Rotary Club and Saundersfoot Harbour in recognition of the Rotary’s 'Purple4Polio' day.

Their aim is to draw attention to the ongoing polio vaccination efforts which are taking place around the world, as well as helping to raise funds and awareness and eradicate polio across the world.

When a child receives their life-saving polio drops on mass polio immunisation day, their little finger is painted with a purple dye so it is clear that they have received the vaccination.

Rotary’s pledge for a polio free world was made in 1985 when there were 125 polio endemic countries and hundreds of new cases every single day. In the past few years, only two countries have reported cases of polio caused by the wild poliovirus but no child anywhere is safe until every child has been fully vaccinated.