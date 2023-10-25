Now, thanks to the Milford Haven Knit and Natter group, knitters can knit along in the company of other like-minded people every Monday afternoon between 2pm and 4pm.

The Knit and Natterers, who meets at Milford Haven Library, are a group of ladies, aged from around 55 plus, who meet to be creative and share their knowledge about their hobby.

They have encouraged ladies to learn new skills including one member who, up until four years ago, was unable to knit a single stitch. But today she is proficient in both knitting and crochet.

The group also embarks on voluntary work and has knitted balaclavas for mariners, baby blankets and hats for the maternity ward at Withybush Hospital, as well as lap blankets and ordinary blankets for local care homes, Paul Sartori carers, bandanas for dogs and beanie hats for Voluntary Matters' amazing volunteers plus many, many more charities.

Anyone interested in clacking their needles with the Milford Haven Knit and Natter group is welcome to join in every Monday afternoon at the library.

For any further information, contact the library on 01437 771888.