Martin Lawrence, 48, of Military Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock, has pleaded guilty to two additional charges of causing criminal damage during the altercation with his former partner at a property in Tumble.

Haverfordwest magistrates were told this week that as a result of his behaviour on February 26, the woman, who will remain nameless, contacted Dyfed-Powys Police and spoke to a domestic abuse officer.

“She was afraid of him,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

“He called her a smelly c***, and a t***, he spat at her and he threw a crutch at her, and this happened on more than one occasion.”

Ms Rivers said that Lawrence is currently employed as a staff member with Dyfed-Powys Police, however as a result of the offences, he has been suspended.

“The victim had returned home following a night out, and her friend stayed with her because she was afraid of the abuse she’d previously had from Martin Lawrence,” said Ms Rivers.

“The following morning her friend went home but Lawrence turned up and became abusive towards her. He was calling her names that lasted for approximately four hours.”

Ms Rivers said that during the altercation, Lawrence destroyed the victim’s works ID card and her iPhone, which he smashed onto a laminate floor.

Lawrence pleaded guilty to assaulting the victim by beating and two additional charges of causing criminal damage to her property.

He was legally represented in court by Jessica Smith.

“First and foremost he wants to apologise to the victim,” she said.

“He has been diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome which results in violent outbursts and this has now been confirmed by both his GP and a Tourette's Syndrome specialist.”

Miss Smith went on to say that a report into Lawrence’s psychiatric condition will now be submitted to the Probation Service and the matter was adjourned for a full probation report to be prepared.

Sentencing will now take place on November 14 and Lawrence was released on conditional bail.

The conditions are that he does not enter Tumble, he does not contact the victim directly nor indirectly and he does not enter her place of work.