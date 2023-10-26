Keep Wales Tidy has urged people to apply for the scheme which has seen more than 1,000 gardens created, restored and enhanced across Wales since its 2020 launch.

A wide range of community groups and organisations have been involved in the scheme including emergency services, youth groups, sports clubs and disability charities.

The Local Places for Nature programme ranges from small gardening projects to community orchards, large scale food growing and wildlife gardens with free packages including native plants, tools and materials, guidance on how to install the garden and practical support from Keep Wales Tidy.

One of the organisations that has already been involved is Ysgol Gymraeg Dewi Sant in Llanelli. The school had already started to utilize its outdoor space but wanted to increase this with a vegetable garden to ensure that every child had the opportunity to grow and pick a piece of fruit or veg.

Lindsay Evans, outdoor learning co-ordinator at Ysgol Gymraeg Dewi Sant, said: “This new garden has provided us with more space to teach the children to grow and look after our green space. It means we can teach more on living health and also the importance of looking after our local environment.”

Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy’s chief executive, said: “Local Places for Nature was first and foremost developed to help fight the climate and nature emergencies. But the benefits have gone far beyond creating vital habitats for wildlife; the new gardens have helped bring communities together and provided a much-needed boost to people’s health and wellbeing.

“We can’t wait to see more groups and organisations getting involved over the coming months, creating new spaces for nature that will be enjoyed for generations. We’re expecting a lot of interest, so apply now to avoid disappointment.”

The initiative is funded by the Welsh Government and minister for climate change, Julie James, said: “I am very pleased to support the Local Places for Nature Community Packaged Scheme.

“The events of recent years have given us all a much greater appreciation of nature and its importance for our health and wellbeing and this scheme makes it easy for people from all backgrounds and abilities to get involved in creating and enjoying nature in the places where we live and spend most of our time.

“Valuing nature and acting at the local level is so important in our collective effort to tackle the nature emergency and support the variety of plants and animals we love to see in Wales.”

To apply for a free garden pack, visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature.