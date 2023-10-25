The intricate design, which appeared at first light on Wednesday, October 25, contains a six-metre-wide skull at its centre, together with a cryptic code.

Its appearance has surprised locals and visitors alike, particularly with Hallowe’en being just six days away.

“Ancient cultures used circular symbols like Norse runic circles and Hindu mandalas, but some of the elements in this design are more modern,” commented cipher code expert Dr Jonathan Melville.

“The ancient Celts had no knowledge of computer structures, nor did they require them, which is why this design seems of non-human origin. This code is for those who possess a deep curiosity to unveil extra-terrestrial messages — only the truly intrepid will decode its secret meaning.”

The pattern was discovered by Beavertown Brewery, a company founded in 2011, by Logan Plant, the son of Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant.

Markings of extra-terrestrial origin have appeared on Broad Haven beach in Pembrokeshire. Image Beavertown Brewery (Image: Beavertown Brewery)

Beavertown has recently commissioned research into how many people would try to communicate with aliens if they landed on Earth. And their findings have found that more than half of Welsh people - 58 per cent – would attempt to engage in conversation with the space dwellers.

The research also revealed that nearly half of Welsh adults (48%) think that it's likely that the government is hiding the fact that aliens really do exist.

“Turn on the TV or check your socials, and it seems everyone's talking about aliens and UFOs,” said Beavertown Brewery’s marketing director, Tom Rainsford.

“So it’s not surprising that almost half the UK say they’d try and communicate with an alien if they ever came across one.”

Beavertown is now encouraging locals to try and decode the message hidden within the cipher in a bid to win one of ten £100 vouchers for Beavertown beer and clothing.

Punters can type their answers into the form found on their website, where the brewery will also release three clues over the next week in the lead-up to Hallowe'en.