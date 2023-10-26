There are two weeks of hands on exciting events at the Welsh Wildlife Trust’s Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve and Welsh Wildlife Centre this autumn half term New for 2023 is the Halloween/Nos Galon Gaeaf Quest.

This is a mission to protect the nature reserve from spooky spirits and creepy creatures. Participants will search the reserve’s trails for special ingredients to create a protection potion then add them to the cauldron at the visitor centre. You will win a prize as well as saving the reserve from those pesky phantoms.

The Quest information is available from the shop desk between 10am-3pm, Wednesday, October 25 to Sun 29. It costs £5 per child and includes activity, mask and soft toy prize.

Between Wednesday, October 25 and Friday October 27 there will be face painting and a variety of seasonal craft sessions at the centre including the new Decoupage a Tea-light Holder activity and Halloween Crafts.

From Wednesday, November 1 and Friday s November there will be outdoor, nature-themed activities each morning from 11:30am and seasonal craft activities from 1:30pm.

The sessions feature popular regulars like the craft sessions and Make a Bird Feeder to new activities like Decoupage a Tea-light Holder.

There is also a fascinating Owl Pellet Dissection session. Book this to avoid disappointment by phoning 01239 621600, emailing g.taylor@welshwildlife.org or visiting www.facebook.com/WelshWildlifeCentre/events or www.welshwildlife.org/events.

The nature reserve and visitor centre are free to enter with just £4 to pay for all day parking. The reserve has a variety of trails to explore, many of which are accessible. There are bird hides where you can look out for the resident kingfishers and otters and a children’s natural play area. Dogs are welcome on the reserve if kept on leads to protect the local wildlife. Owners must use the dog bins for disposing of dog waste.