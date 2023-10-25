And the number of motorcyclists caught speeding in a 20mph zone rose to a massive 92 per cent.

Department of Transport data analysed by Claims.co.uk confirms that the overwhelming majority of speeding offences in 2021 and 2022 took place on town and city roads with a 20 mph limit.

Forty-nine per cent pf cars were exceeding the limit by 5mph or more ,with only 19 per cent exceeding it by 10mph or more.

In 30mph zones, cars have been shown to still exceed the speed limit, with 50 per cent being caught speeding in 2022.

Seventeen per cent exceeded the speed limit by between 5mph and 9mph.

The vast majority of these roads have pavements or cycle routes running alongside them while a recent GOV.UK report stated that the majority of all injuries occurred on urban roads, where ‘exceeding the speed limit’ was counted as a contributing factor on no fewer than1,057 occasions.

The lowest instance of speeding is found on roads subject to the national speed limit. These are single carriageway roads mainly found in rural areas where vehicles travel at 60mph or less.

Single carriageways are also used by farm traffic and horses, which cause vehicles to move slower and take more care. The average free flow speed on these roads is between 47-51mph with 27% of cars travelling at a speed between 50-54mph.

“20mph zones have been suggested and put into place due to safety, however, the data shows that drivers' behaviour is worse than in 30mph zones, with speeding occurring 70% more in cars and 64% more in motorcycles,” commented a spokesperson for Claims.co.uk, the company responsible for the recent report.