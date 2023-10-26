According to the data published this week by published by Climate Emergency UK Pembrokeshire has scored a total of 29 per cent in their Council Climate Action Scorecards, scoring below average for similar councils in the UK.

Pembrokeshire scored 50 per cent for waste reduction and food; 41 per cent for biodiversity; 23 per cent for collaboration and engagement; 18 percent for governance and finance; 24 per cent for planning and land use; 12 per cent for transport and 29 per cent for building and heating.

Other West Wales councils had similarly low scores. Carmarthenshire scored 32 percent and Ceredigion only 23 per cent in the scorecards, which are said to be the UK’s first holistic assessment of UK council climate action.

The Scorecard questions were created after nine months of research and consultation with over 80 organisations and experts, individuals within the climate sector such as Friends of the Earth, Ashden, councillors and council staff and mySociety (Scorecard partners).

Councils have been assessed according to a three stage marking process using primarily publicly available data from council websites, as well as national data and FOI responses.

The are assessed on seven areas including biodiversity, waste reduction and food, transport, planning and land use.

Isaac Beevor, Co-Director at Climate Emergency UK said, “The low scores across Wales’ councils show that there are national barriers for local authorities that make it harder for most councils to deliver the necessary, and point scoring climate action.

“A lack of funding and government policy U-turns are some of the barriers to effective climate action. Yet national barriers alone cannot explain every low score as some councils are scoring well in certain sections, which shows that other local factors, such as political will and ambition, are at play in determining the action councils are taking to combat climate change.”

The Action Scorecards were created this year using a three stage marking process, which involved councils being able to comment on their first mark in the Right of Reply and final stage of the marking carried out by a small team of auditors.

Fishguard resident and environmental campaigner, Sian Vaughan, said of Pembrokeshire’s scores: “I was surprised and disappointed at Pembrokeshire’s poor score, particularly since I understood that our council was taking steps to decarbonise.

“Unfortunately, there is very little information about the council’s plans and actions available to residents on the PCC website, despite the Future Generations Act saying that public bodies should demonstrate transparency, collaboration and involvement and despite a climate emergency having been declared over four years ago.

“I hope that Pembrokeshire will publicise its progress against its climate action plan and hopefully be able to reassure us that they can improve their performance.”

Pembrokeshire County Council said that the Climate Emergency UK scorecards did not reflect the huge efforts that councils are going to in order to meet net zero targets and adapt services in response to the changing climate.

“The organisation marks councils on limited information,” said a spokesperson for the authority.

“Climate Emergency UK did not utilise detailed information provided by Pembrokeshire County Council regarding comprehensive activities in the climate and ecological emergency spheres and thus the assessment does not reflect reality.

“We welcome scrutiny on this issue and are very proud of our substantial progress in the area of net zero and sustainability.”

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Sustainability Champion Cllr Joshua Beynon added: “Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to reaching Net Zero and has published an ambitious action plan to achieve this.”