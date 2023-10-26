Câr-y-Môr was named as the Social Enterprise of the Year at the Social Business Wales Awards 2023.

Câr-y-Môr is the first commercial seaweed and shellfish farm in Wales and is committed to motivating and inspiring others to take part.

The judges were impressed with Câr-y-Môr’s commitment to making a positive impact on the Welsh coastline and the local community and their innovative approach to running a business that puts people and community at its core.

The Social Business Wales Awards were held at The Senedd as part of the Social Business Wales programme. It is delivered in partnership with Cwmpas, Unltd, WCVA, Development Bank of Wales and Social Firms Wales.

The Social Business Wales programme is funded by the Welsh Government as part of the Business Wales service.

In Wales, around 2.6 per cent of the total businesses are social businesses and they employ more than 65,000 workers and have an annual turnover of £4.8bn.

Also honoured at the awards was Cardiff-based The Bike Lock which was given the One to Watch award for being Cardiff’s first secure cycle storage facility and coworking space which serves locally roasted coffee in the heart of Cardiff.

The Building Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Justice award was given to Mold-based Outside Lives who connects people and communities, creating a more supportive, adaptable, resilient and resourceful environment.

Eleanor Shaw, director of Llanelli-based mental health charity People Speak Up, won the Social Enterprise Women’s Champion award for her work in the charity.

The Community-Based Social Enterprise award was given to Vale of Glamorgan not-for-profit community interest company With Music in Mind which offers a regular service for older people in the community.

The Social Enterprise Innovation of the Year award went to North-Wales building and maintenance contractor Creating Enterprise for their plans to build energy efficient, carbon zero homes and employing people supported by Cartrefi Conwy.

Glenn Bowen, Cwmpas’ director of enterprise, said: “Social enterprises embedded within their communities provide much needed support, services and jobs.

“We have brilliant examples of businesses doing their bit to reduce the impact of climate change and reaching out to new members of the community through their equity, diversity and inclusion work.

“Congratulations to all our wonderful winners.”

For more information about Câr-y-Môr, visit www.carymore.wales.