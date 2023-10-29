The families on lower incomes and who receive certain benefits are able to claim £125 per child per year to help with school costs.

With the rising costs that families can face when children start secondary school, there is now £200 available for pupils who are starting year 7.

The grant from the Welsh Government can be used for items such as school uniform including coats and shoes, school activities such as learning a musical instrument, sports kit and equipment for after school activities and classroom essentials such as pens, pencils and bags.

Families of children who receive universal primary free school meals should check their eligibility for support to be able to get the school essentials grant.

Registration for eligibility for the grant must be done through the local council as it will not be given automatically.

The children’s school will also get extra funding through the pupil development grant to provide additional support for children from lower income families.

In 2022, the grant helped 100,055 children. One of the schools that has benefitted is Wrexham’s St Anne’s Catholic Primary School. Deputy headteacher Clare Stephens said: “The school essentials grant can be a lifeline for our learners. It helps make sure children come to school with the equipment/uniform they need to learn. When families check their eligibility for support like this, it helps schools get more funding which has a really positive impact on our learners.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they might be eligible to check with their local authority now and apply for support.”

Jeremy Miles, Welsh Government’s minister for education and Welsh language, said: “As the colder months arrive, many families might find their children need a new warm coat or winter shoes. The school essentials grant is not just for back to school, you can claim it later in the year if you haven’t already.

“This grant helps children attend school, take part in activities with their friends, and overcome barriers to attainment. Find out if you’re eligible and apply now.”

The grant is open for applications until May 31, 2024. To find out if your child is eligible and claim at https://www.gov.wales/get-help-school-costs