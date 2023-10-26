Pembrokeshire County Council issued a public notice in the October 25 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the planned closure of the Class III road C3019 Goodwick to Trefasser Road to allow for telecom infrastructure works.

The specified road closure is:

Class III road (C1309) Goodwick to Trefasser Road leading from the junction with the C3103 road leading towards St Nicholas, west to the junction with the C3108 road leading towards Pontiago.

The road will be closed on two consecutive Sundays - Sunday, November 12 and Sunday, November 19 – between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

During these times, all vehicles aside from exempted vehicles will not be able to use the road.

There will be an alternative route for vehicles which is via the C3103 Goodwick to St Nicholas road, U3132 road leading towards Pontiago, C3019 Trefasser to Goodwick road.