At the October 25 meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s planning committee, Herbrandston Community Council sought permission to site the bollard at the top of Sandy Haven Beach slipway, Herbrandston.

The application had been brought to the planning committee as one of its members Cllr Reg Owens, was also a member of the community council.

The committee heard the community council currently runs a free car park some 150 metres from the shore and had submitted the application “in response to increasingly antisocial use of the slipway,” by motorists “driving on to the beach”.

The bollard would not restrict access to pedestrians, and keys would be made available to interested parties at a cost of £10 each, a report stating: “The objective of the application is to manage the access of the slipway route and beach to reduce types of use that compromise the safety of pedestrians/beach users, marine ecology and the amenity of nearby residents.”

Members heard that, in addition to boat users, members of the nearby caravan site and emergency services would also be issued with cards.

The report – which recommended approval - added: “A slipway is intended for moving boats in and out of the water. Thereby restricting access to only those with such an intention will reduce the negative behaviour and use of the beach as a place to park and congregate.

“For solely visiting beach-goers, it is considered that removing the option of driving onto and parking on the beach is essential to provide safe access for all.

“Vehicular movements on a beach inherently pose risks to pedestrians. By reducing vehicular movements and the risk of vehicle related pollution, it allows for the safe use and enjoyment of the beach by children in particular.”

Members at the meeting heard from Hebrandston Community Council’s chair Cllr Des Galdo who said it had it had “a duty to ensure the area remains a safe, tranquil place to visit”.

He said the only complaints about siting a bollard had come from members of the public that had previously driven on the beach, feeling they should still be able to do so.

Members backed conditional approval of the application.