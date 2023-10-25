PART of a footpath in the Pembrokeshire area has been diverted.
Pembrokeshire County Council made an order which came into effect on October 13 that part of the public footpath SP1/43 at Amroth has been diverted. The notice was placed by the council in the Western Telegraph on October 25.
The relevant footpath is:
- Public footpath SP1/43 (part) from OS grid reference SN17743 07307 and proceeding east to OS grid reference SN17774 07312.
It will be moved to a line running from OS grid reference SN17743 07307 and proceeding in a northerly direction to OS grid reference SN17748 07310.
It will also divert part of the footpath SP1/43 from OS grid reference SN17820 07322 to OS grid reference SN17774. This will be moved to a line running from OS grid reference SN17820 07322 to OS grid reference SN17817 07327.
A copy of the order, including a map, can be viewed free of charge at County Hall, Haverfordwest between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.
