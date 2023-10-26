Jason Sullivan, 54, of Stranraer Road in Pennar, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court facing a series of offences – dated between April and October – against the same woman.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an alleged incident in Pembroke Dock on April 28.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and damaging the woman’s property on September 10 in Milford Haven.

He also admitted disclosing or threatening to disclose private sexual photographs/videos with intent to cause distress on September 15 in Pembroke Dock.

The defendant was also charged with another offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an alleged incident in St Clears on October 21.

No pleas were entered for the two assault occasioning actual bodily harm charges, but Sullivan admitted the other offences.

He was bailed, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 24.