Local Falkland veteran and Poppy Appeal Organiser Manny Manfred has once again joined forces with the Royal British Legion for the launch of the very first plastic-free poppy.

The poppy, which is completely recyclable, has been well received by the 72-year-old who will now be actively involved in raising awareness in the run-up to Remembrance Day on November 11.

During the Falklands War, Manny, who lives in Newcastle Emlyn, was a Platoon Sergeant in A Company, 3rd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (3 PARA) where he led his Platoon during the Battle of Mount Longdon. The battle lasted for a total of nine hours and 23 men were killed, many of whom Manny knew well.

Now as the newly appointed Poppy Appeal Organiser for Newcastle Emlyn, Manny is thrilled to welcome the new plastic free poppy.

“Out with the old and in with the new!” he exclaimed from his home in Newcastle Emlyn.

“ Who needs to need to wait for the New Year?

“I’m impressed with the new style, fully recyclable poppies - they're easier to handle and, because they lay flat, packaging is greatly reduced. But there are still a considerable number of the old style available, so here in Newcastle Emlyn we'll be issuing a mix.”

This year’s plastic-free poppy is the first redesign of the iconic symbol of Remembrance in a generation, and is the latest in a series of designs since the poppy was first used to raise funds in 1921.

The plastic-free poppy is made from 100% paper and easily recycled in household collections. The innovative new poppy design features the iconic poppy shape, with a black centre embossed with ‘Poppy Appeal’, and a leaf with a crease. It no longer has a plastic stem or centre, and it can be fastened with a pin in the stem, worn in a buttonhole, or a stick-on version is available.

The Royal British Legion has been developing the plastic-free poppy for the past three years, in collaboration with expert partners, as it works to reduce its use of single-use plastic and be economical, sustainable, and less impactful to the environment.

It has been created from bespoke red and green paper produced from a blend of renewable fibres from responsible sources, 50 per cent of which come from the offcuts created during the production of paper coffee cups.

The launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal marks the start of the national period of Remembrance, when the nation wears the poppy and reflects on the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

Members of the public will be able to get their poppy – the original version or the new plastic-free version - from thousands of volunteers across the UK, or from major supermarkets.

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal will be used by Royal British Legion to support serving personnel, veterans, and their families in a range of ways, from help with the cost of living, mental wellbeing and housing, to support with recovery after trauma or illness.